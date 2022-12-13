Emily the Criminal is written and directed by John Patton Ford and stars Aubrey Plaza as a Gen Z woman who resorts to credit card fraud to pay off her student loans. The film has garnered some awards buzz for Plaza and premiered on Netflix last week.

Indeed, Plaza is the highlight of Emily the Criminal, as the film slowly unfolds aspects of her character. A particular moment at the end sheds light on everything we’ve seen Emily do during the preceding 75 minutes of the film’s runtime. In unveiling what she thinks about a past trauma and in questioning how one gains respect, we see Emily’s behavior in a new light; it’s character development and character-study filmmaking at its best. Unlike Bodies Bodies Bodies, the other Gen Z-specific film in 2022, which satirizes and judges its young characters, Emily the Criminal maintains a level of sympathy for Emily even as she goes through the classic “descent into crime” character arc.

The plot is a paint-by-numbers crime drama. All the requisite elements – the reluctant descent into crime, the brief enjoyment of crime’s spoils before the inevitable comeuppance, and even the dependent animal that the protagonist must take care of to show that she’s not all bad – are packed into the script. Excepting the litany of Gen Z specifics such as the student loan debt, the unpaid internships masquerading as jobs, and the gig economy exploitation, Emily the Criminal in its rawist form could have been made at any time.

Theo Rossi turns in a fine supporting performance as the man who recruits Emily to the credit card fraud scheme, and he and Plaza share good chemistry as their relationship develops. The ensuing romantic plot feels compulsory rather than natural, but Rossi and Plaza make it work. The few action sequences are well-shot and -choreographed; the camera primarily focuses on Plaza’s reactions, which is a good choice as she remains always fascinating.

Overall, while the story elements are familiar, Plaza’s performance is Emily the Criminal’s best element in a painfully, quietly desperate character that showcases her dramatic talent.