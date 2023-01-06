Empire of Light is directed by Sam Mendes and stars Olivia Colman, Michael Ward, Colin Firth, and Toby Jones. Colman plays an older woman who falls in love with a younger Black co-worker at a movie theater. Set during the Thatcher era in England, the film thematically explores race relations, mental health stigmas, and insecurities associated with aging.

The best reason to see Empire of Light is Olivia Colman’s performance. She is absolutely phenomenal in this film, and though she fell short of a Critics Choice nomination and the film is not well-regarded by other critics, she deserves much more awards consideration as the season goes on. Empire of Light’s plot has many surprises for her character, as there are elements that unfold as the film goes on. Colman’s character is an iceberg with so little above the surface, and as the plot goes on, the water recedes, and we see more and more. Colman makes every character turn believable and interesting. Additionally, in the latter half of the film, Colman is able to add emotional gravitas and seem ugly and vulnerable in ways we haven’t seen from her before.

Empire of Light is one of the many movies about loving movies in 2022 (see also: Babylon and The Fabelmans, and Blonde, X, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story also feature showbiz plots and characters); perhaps there are so many because we spent 2020 largely without movies. Of all these, Empire of Light’s sentiment worked for me the most. Set in a cinema, the film is about the healing and connecting power of enjoying movies together.

Mendes exhibits no restraint in Empire of Light, and that approach works for cinematographer Roger Deakins. Deakins is one of the best cinematographers of all time, and every shot of Empire of Light is beautifully and meticulously composed.

There’s no doubt that Empire of Light is heavy-handed and obvious in its messaging and sentimentality, but in a year when there are many movies about loving movies, it’s okay to love this movie, especially with Olivia Colman at the center of the frame.