Helmed by Michael Mann, who directed Heat (1995) and The Insider (1999), Ferrari stars Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, the founder and CEO of the famous boutique car manufacturer. Set in 1957, the film follows Ferrari as he is preparing to compete in the Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile race across Italy. Because Ferrari cares more about racing than selling cars, the company is in dire financial straits, but victory in the race might be its saving grace.

Additionally, Shailene Woodley and Penelope Cruz costar as the two ladies in Ferrari’s life. Cruz plays his wife who helps manage the business, and the couple has experienced a loss prior to the film. Woodley plays Ferrari’s long-time mistress who entreats Enzo to recognize their son as a Ferrari heir.

Ferrari is a complex well-acted biopic. Adam Driver is absolutely phenomenal, and there’s never a moment in Driver’s performance when I didn’t believe him as Enzo Ferrari. He captures the accent, the mannerisms, and the determined inner life of the character so specifically that he is worthy of more awards consideration than he’s received so far.

The whole film oozes authenticity, both by Driver’s performance and by Michael Mann, who has ensured that everything from the cars to the scenery to the costumes is authentic to what it would have been in 1957. Once the film reaches the racing sequences, Mann can return to shooting action scenes, as he’s done in so many of his great films, and these scenes are compelling and expertly crafted.

As a story, Ferrari is about responsibility. Enzo Ferrari stoically assumes the weight of all of the people around him. His actions denote care and consideration, but as a person, he is either unable or unwilling to really express emotion. By the end of the film, Ferrari becomes a story about the importance of accepting responsibility and living up to your obligations even though those obligations may come at great personal cost. Even though it is biopic that is focused on Ferrari, the film also has something poignant to say about our interactions with people around us.

In a year when we’ve seen the return of long biopics that attempt to stuff the entirety of a person’s life into two hours (Napoleon and Maestro), Ferrari, Nyad, and Rustin are proof that sometimes the more contained biopic ends up being far more compelling.