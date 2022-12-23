Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been nominated for six Critics Choice Awards, including Best Picture and where I think it has the best chance, Best Comedy. Following Knives Out (2019), director Rian Johnson reunites with Daniel Craig, who plays Benoit Blanc, a detective with a Foghorn Leghorn drawl and a brilliant deductive mind. The all-star ensemble includes Critics Choice nominee Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, and Jessica Henwick.

The story finds Blanc quarantined during COVID-19 and hankering for a case to solve; he relates this to a brilliant collection of cameos playing themselves. A mystery box arrives, and after a series of machinations, Blanc finds himself on a tech billionaire’s island where he must solve a murder. Obviously, I’m being deliberately vague about most of the details because I wouldn’t want to ruin the fun.

The best way to determine whether or not you’ll like Glass Onion is to ask what you thought of Knives Out, which you don’t necessarily have to see to enjoy Glass Onion. If you liked Knives Out, Glass Onion is more of the same; if you didn’t, there’s nothing here to change your mind.

For me, I found both films delightful. Glass Onion is fun, funny, and the perfect film to watch with the family during the holidays (check content warnings on doesthedogdie.com and other sites as some language might be unsuitable for young children). Its setting is brightly colorful, and the characters are all eccentric and hilarious. Craig’s Blanc is always charming, and he carries the film well – even more so than Knives Out.

Once the final mystery is revealed, I think there will be some conversation about a potential plot hole. I’m eager to see if the thing I noticed will cause other people to raise their eyebrows. Likewise, thematically, Glass Onion travels the same class-conscious territory as Knives Out with an interesting reversal at the end, which I think viewers will enjoy as much as the prequel.

While Netflix’s release strategy may have been strange, as Glass Onion bypassed the local theatrical market but earned an estimated $15M in larger areas, the film itself is a sure crowd-pleaser during the holidays.