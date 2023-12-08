Godzilla Minus One is from Toho, which is the Japanese studio that first brought Godzilla to the big screen, and it is directed by Takashi Yamazaki and stars Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe. Set immediately after World War II, the main character, Koichi, is a kamikaze pilot who failed to complete his mission and must attempt to reintegrate into a society that sees him as a shameful failure. When Godzilla comes to wreak havoc, Koichi must summon the courage to face him with the help of his partner (Hamabe) and a group of former naval officers.

Setting Godzilla Minus One after World War II returns the Godzilla franchise to the metaphorical elements the original films. Godzilla (1954) was as much about Japan dealing with the destruction of their country as it was about the dinosaur-like monster who breathes atomic breath. And Godzilla Minus One‘s several scenes of Japanese civilians cleaning up the destruction in Godzilla’s wake hammer home the same points about trauma and recovery.

Godzilla Minus One’s action sequences are about as good as what audiences have come to expect. Though a couple of visual effects shots could use a little work, the Japanese depictions of the character are much clearer with many of the fights occurring during a well-lit day. Much of the carnage and humans fighting ineffectually is similar to other Godzilla depictions.

What is remarkable about Godzilla Minus One is how compelling and interesting the human characters are. Koichi, the failed kamikaze pilot, has a clear – though predictable – character arc. He finds courage and a will to live over the course of this film, and Kamiki’s performance makes it easy to like him and cheer for his character. All of the side characters are interesting and fun, and the cast has an easy charm despite how grim most of their experiences are.

Too many disaster films have unappealing boring characters on the one side and bombastic action on the other. Godzilla Minus One draws everything back to basics: compelling characters and action good enough to serve audiences’ expectations and tell a coherent, compelling story.