Netflix’s production of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is one of the best, most beautifully realized animated films of the year. Ewan McGregor, Gregory Mann, and David Bradley lead an all-star voice cast in this retelling of the classic tale of Geppetto (Bradley) whose puppet, Pinocchio (Mann), comes to life.

The stop-motion animation is absolutely beautiful and breath-taking. In addition to fully realized scenery and captivating character design, the creative team captures the subtleties of these characters’ behaviors and interactions. Early in the film, a character is animated to squint when looking up at the sky; little details like that, in addition to the grand and colorful spectacles, bring the world of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio to life.

Some of the changes that they make to this story work thematically and on a character level. Late in the second act, there is a subplot in which Pinocchio is roped in by the Italian fascists, and the circumstances of Pinocchio’s departure from Geppetto’s workshop gives him more agency. In both sequences, the conflict between Pinocchio’s identity as a puppet controlled by others and as a boy with choices and agency is dramatized effectively.

Geppetto’s arc gets a glow-up as well, but not all of the additional elements work. His relationship with his first son, Carlo, is further developed, and his interaction with Cricket (McGregor) that sets him off to find Pinocchio is well-acted and emotional. However, it seems the film is trying to say something about Geppetto’s grief that didn’t resonate or wasn’t fully realized in my view, and it left the third act climax a little hollow.

Overall, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a visual delight and the first of the latest adaptations of the story to stand on its own. It premiers on Netflix today.