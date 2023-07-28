Haunted Mansion is of course from Disney, and it is another film based off of the theme park attraction. Justin Simien directs LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Rosario Dawson who all get stuck in a New Orleans-area haunted mansion.

This is literally the bare minimum of a movie. There are technically characters and a plot, but Haunted Mansion feels exactly like what it is: a studio and creative team going through the motions to create easily consumable entertainment. In the conception of this film, only the easiest character choices abound. For example, LaKeith Stanfield’s character’s wife has died, and when we finally get the reveal about her cause of death, it’s the easiest answer, nothing that is thematically relevant with the rest of his character’s supposed journey.

Likewise, he assumes a father role for one of Haunted Mansion’s other characters, a young boy played by Chase Dillon, and this is unconnected to anything else about Stanfield’s character’s journey. The child’s mother (Dawson) is like the rest of the cast: drawn with a broad brush and limited to the expectations of each character’s type. Stanfield and the rest of the cast are doing their best to breathe life into broad and thin caricatures.

Haunted Mansion’s intended audience may be undemanding, but even young movie-goers will likely find the scares cheap and the humor rather obvious. Most of the scary sequences are appropriately throttled down for the youngest viewer, relying on echoey and spooky noises and a few jump scares. It could work as a kid’s first scary movie, but beyond that audience, there is little in Haunted Mansion that movie-goers haven’t seen before.

Before The Pirates of the Carribean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), there was a long discourse about whether a theme park attraction had enough depth to provide a stable basis for a film. Now that Haunted Mansion has failed not once but twice, perhaps we could return to that question. After all, unless the creative team is willing to bring a new and fresh idea to the table, the whole exercise will feel like the translucent ghosts on screen.