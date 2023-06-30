Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold (not the filmmaker behind the first four iterations of the franchise, Steven Spielberg) and stars Harrison Ford of course as the titular archeologist. Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins the cast as well as the villain played by Mads Mikkelsen. The plot, thin as it is, features Indiana Jones and his goddaughter who must find an artifact before the Nazis.

After the disappointing Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Dial of Destiny is a return to form. All of the boxes needed for a good Indiana Jones film are checked: solid chases sequences, interesting artifacts, an affable co-star, a twisty but not overly complicated story, and Nazis who get punched out. Dial of Destiny understands what makes Indiana Jones movies work and serves up another one, like polishing off an old childhood toy.

Time has been kind to Harrison Ford, and the eighty-year-old action star is still game to perform many of the film’s action sequences, but even Ford succumbs to the ravages of time; he looks a little tired sometimes, but that’s understandable. It is clear that he’s relying on a stunt double, and there is a little too much CGI. One of the elements that made the original trilogy of Indiana Jones films so successful is the practical effects, and Dial of Destiny suffers for its over-reliance on modern-day tricks of the trade.

At its core, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny fits neatly in the middle of the Indiana Jones franchise. It is not nearly as good as Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) or Last Crusade (1989), but is not as problematic as Temple of Doom (1984). Its humor is not as sharp, its action sequences last a bit too long, and its performances lack some youthful energy, but it is recognizably Indiana Jones, and for some people, that may be enough.