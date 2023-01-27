Directed by Brandon Cronenberg (the son of horror master David Cronenberg and director of Possessor, a film I have still not fully recovered from), Infinity Pool stars Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, and Cleopatra Coleman. Skarsgård plays a failed writer who is on holiday at a rich resort. After a tragic accident occurs, he is introduced to the local justice system of this fictional country that, for a large fee, allows him to be doubled, and then the clone is punished instead.

Infinity Pool has triggered a lot of discussion about its sexually explicit and violent content, but all of this talk misses its class-conscious criticism of the rich. In Infinity Pool’s world the rich can escape justice for all crime, and without accountability, the rich characters engage in the most bacchanalian and abominable behavior.

The plot is essentially a rehash of the Ring of Gyges, which is a thought experiment by Plato. The ring allows people to be invisible and escape consequences for their actions. Plato reasoned that people will behave in unjust ways, and only visibility and accountability prevents them from acting out. In Infinity Pool, only the rich have the ring. Can you relate this to any current events?

Infinity Pool’s filmmaking features chaotic editing, flashing lights and images, and camerawork that draws attention to itself. Its grotesque murders and drug-fueled orgies have garnered the most attention, but once the film makes its point, there is nothing unique or terribly compelling about its most prurient sequences. In fact, most of Infinity Pool is sound and fury that signifies very little more than what I just articulated.

The performances are all great, especially Skarsgård and Goth. Skarsgård plays the full range of his character arc well – over-confident and entitled in parts, meek and humiliated in other sections. And Goth has been a horror film standout for a long time, but X and Pearl have catapulted her popularity. Infinity Pool stretches her talent the most; her sing-songy taunts late in the film will stand throughout the year as one of 2023’s best movie moments.

Overall, Infinity Pool gets a cautious recommendation. Especially those people who don’t like severe adult content in their films should avoid this movie. But the film’s timely messages about class and justice do more to recommend the film than the headline-grabbing content that’s getting all the buzz.