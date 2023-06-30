HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Premiering at the Tribeca Festival, ISS is directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite and stars Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, Masha Mashkova, and John Gallagher Jr. On the International Space Station, three Americans and three Russians live and work harmoniously until both groups receive a transmission from Earth indicating that Russia and the US are at war. The ISS is an asset, and their respective governments instruct both the astronauts and cosmonauts to seize control of the space station.

The main action is a tense and intelligent thriller. One sequence depicts Messina’s character on a spacewalk, as the cosmonauts subtly thwart his efforts, attempting to kill off one of the Americans without alerting the other two Americans aboard. Not all of the tension is violent. DeBose and Mashkova engage in a conversation reminiscent of the Prisoner’s Dilemma, each trying to figure out whether the other is trustworthy. The writing, directing, and acting all wring the most out of a compelling premise.

In the third act, there are two character turns, one becoming more villainous, the other more cooperative and heroic, that did not work for me. It seemed as though the film had a predetermined outcome that required these character turns rather than an organic development. All of this is in service of ISS’s central message, which is straight out of progressive Cold War-era moralization: cooperation is better than competition, and global conflicts are potentially world-endingly dangerous. The few shots that we get of the Earth are fiery orange. This is after the initial inciting incident when we see more than one mushroom cloud. Viewing the film at Tribeca, I asked ISS’s writer, Nick Shafir, whether we’re meant to view the Earth as uninhabitable and if there was still hope. “There’s always hope,” he said to me. That hope, such as it is depicted in the film, is fleeting and tenuous, and it feels contrived by the plot. While ISS is a deft and compelling thriller, it works more on that genre level than it does thematically.