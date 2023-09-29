It Lives Inside is directed by Bishal Dutta and stars Megan Suri as Samidha, a young Indian-American girl who discovers that her classmate (Mohana Krishnan) has let out a demonic force that threatens to terrorize her community.

As a horror film, the scares are rather conventional and similar to effects that horror fans have seen from previous horror movies. Some of the jump scares were cleverly placed, but there is too much screen time devoted to pedestrian horror sequences – long walks down hallways and sequences that fail to build suspense, even though that is their intention. Some of the creature effects work well, but it also seems like budget limitations got in the way of the film’s full realization.

I should note that it is entirely possible that It Lives Inside may hold more thematic and cultural weight for the Indian-American community, as so much of the film is rooted in Indian tradition and centers on Hindu lore. The film gives only a limited description of the demonic Pishacha, and the story is thematically concerned with the perils of Indian-American assimilation. By the end, It Lives Inside is an anti-assimilation parable that warns of lost heritage and disassociation from one’s community and family.

Dutta develops this theme both in the early parts of the film and its resolution. In our introduction to Samidha, she insists on being called Sam and responds in English when her mother speaks to her in Hindi. She avoids the only other Indian-American student at school even as she feels distant from her white classmates. The character’s journey requires that she return to her roots in order to defeat the demonic enemy.

For immigrant communities, anti-assimilationist messages may resonate, but for audiences looking for innovative horror, It Lives Inside does not have anything ground-breaking to offer. As a horror movie, it is similar to what other American films have offered with an Indian-American flair.