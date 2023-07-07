Joy Ride is directed by Adele Lim and stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu as four friends who go on a road trip to China. Park’s character hopes to close a big business deal, but things quickly get derailed.

The summer of 2023 is, among other things, the summer of the raunchy comedy. No Hard Feelings from two weeks ago, the upcoming Strays, and Joy Ride all get their laughs from drug use, sex, and transgressing social norms. Joy Ride particularly includes several scenes of the four characters exploring sexuality and making jokes at the expense of racial and gender norms. And much of it works, although one’s mileage may vary with the more extreme gags. All of the cast is game and comes to play, so they’re all committed to the bits and a lot of choices are up to eleven.

Like No Hard Feelings, Joy Ride includes a fair number of dramatic scenes, which are carried by Ashley Park. The humor explores differences in the Asian American experience and rivalries between Asian nationalities, but the themes exploring culture and identity are much more nuanced in Joy Ride’s dramatic scenes. The film counters the tendency to universalize Asian Americans’ experiences and explores the pressures, especially for Asian women, that many Asian Americans experience.

Movie-goers will be drawn to the extreme, ribald humor in the trailer, but the drama is just as compelling. Ultimately, Joy Ride is easy to like but impossible to love; I don’t think anybody will call this their favorite movie of the year. But for what Joy Ride is trying to accomplish, it does so admirably.