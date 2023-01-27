Living is based on the 1952 Akira Kurosawa film, Ikiru, which is one of the best international films ever made. If you know that, then don’t see Living because the remake does nothing to add to the already-brilliant source material.

For those who are unfamiliar with Ikiru, Living is directed by Oliver Hermanus and stars Bill Nighy who got an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Nighy plays a bureaucrat who learns that he is about to die, and he sets about making his life meaningful in his final days.

Living and Ikiru are profound and moving stories about what makes a life important and how we so often get lost in trivial and insignificant daily concerns. Both films unfold beautifully and naturally. There is the brief flirtation with hedonism, and Nighy’s performance conveys a detached and ultimately unfulfilled enjoyment. When his character deals with his family and co-workers, the lines on Nighy’s face sag even farther as he learns how shallow the life he made for himself really is. The films save the most inspiring moments for the third act flashback sequence that reveals the protagonist’s courage in the face of the bureaucracy’s cowardice.

The only thing that holds back Living is knowing about Ikiru. Nighy is brilliant in the lead role, but everything is a version of the original, a clone that looks and feels great and yet is still derivative.

That said, so many people are unwilling to explore international cinema; to paraphrase Bong Joon Ho, they are unable to get past the two-inch barrier of subtitles. So Living may serve the purpose of exposing more people to this story, and that’s a worthy endeavor.