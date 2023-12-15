Maestro is Netflix’s major awards contender, which received eight Critics Choice Awards nominations. The director and star of Maestro, Bradley Cooper, plays Leonard Bernstein, and Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman round out the cast in this long-ranging the biopic. The film attempts to encapsulate the entirety of Bernstein’s career in its 2:09 runtime (apologies: I overstated the runtime in the video).

The first thing that we need to get out of the way is a terribly offensive makeup choice by makeup artist Kazu Hiro. Cooper is wearing a prosthetic nose to look like Leonard Bernstein. It does not look like Leonard Bernstein; it looks like Bradley Cooper with a prosthetic nose. Widely criticized as antisemitic and “ethnic cosplay,” the nose should be the subject of a larger conversation, but when one person is the star, writer, director, and producer, I suppose there’s no one left in the room to stop such an obviously bad idea.

To the extent that we can put that aside, Maestro is a mixed bag. At the beginning, the film tells you how it wants you to interpret the movie. It says very quickly that Leonard Bernstein was never just one thing. Bernstein, according to this dramatic rendering, was multiple identities: there are elements of Bernstein the artist, Bernstein the socialite, and Bernstein the husband, as well as long plots involving Bernstein’s bisexuality.

The problem is by trying to do so much about Bernstein’s identities, Maestro never settles on the heart of its story. It becomes questionable what this film is really trying to say about these characters and what it’s trying to use Bernstein’s life to say about artistry or any of these other themes.

There are pieces of this movie that work well, including the cinematography and the energy of the filmmaking, and the closest that Maestro has to a stable center is Carey Mulligan. If there’s one person who could steal my vote for Best Actress from Emma Stone, it’s Carey Mulligan’s turn as Bernstein’s wife. One particular scene in a restaurant allows Mulligan to play different levels of this character’s painful attachment to Bernstein, and she and Cooper make the early days of their courtship wistfully charming.

There’s enough to like about Maestro to give it a limited recommendation, but because it never fully coheres, it isn’t one of this year’s strongest awards contenders.