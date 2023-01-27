Missing is directed by Will Merrick and Nicholas D. Johnson and stars Storm Reid as a young adult whose mother (Nia Long) goes missing during a vacation with her new boyfriend (Ken Leong).

What’s unique about Missing is that it’s the latest entry in the “screen life” genre of films. Like 2018’s Searching, the entirely of the film’s action takes place on a computer screen; everything is on apps or people typing in text boxes. Given how much of our lives is being run by computers and how much of our interaction with other human beings is mediated by technology, this genre is a creative, interesting, timely, and important.

Aside from simply being a part of an interesting filmmaking style, Missing is a good film on its own. At the heart of the conflict is a compelling mystery that’s just as good as Glass Onion’s story. I admit that I was ahead of the plot; there were a couple moments when I guessed where it was going next or how they were going to get out of a predicament. So if you need to be ahead of a movie in order to enjoy a mystery then Missing may not pack all the surprises you’d hope for.

Just as Searching was able to reveal the depth of character relationships by characters typing, reconsidering, and then erasing heartfelt messages, Missing succeeds at pulling off the same trick. And it’s brilliant: what characters don’t say is often just as interesting as what they choose to communicate, and the screen life genre provides a perfect portal into their inner monologues.

However, by its very nature and the way the characters solve the central mystery, Missing normalizes the tracking and invasion of privacy that some tech companies and social media apps engage in. There is no commentary about Google “tracking you,” as one of the characters notes; in fact, the film’s mystery would never have been solved if there was not such a thorough digital footprint. In an age when so much of this privacy invasion is uncritically accepted, Missing’s plot and style do nothing challenge our relationship with technology.

After her work on Euphoria, Storm Reid has shown herself as one of the best young actors working today, and while Missing doesn’t ask a lot of her talents, she is nonetheless able to carry the film. Along with the well-done mystery and the interesting filmmaking, Missing is a strong film that will hopefully find its audience.