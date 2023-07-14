Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is everything you want in a summer blockbuster spectacle. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the seventh Mission: Impossible film stars Tom Cruise, Haley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Esai Morales as the villain. The plot, such as it is, involves Ethan Hunt (Cruise) trying to find a key that unlocks an AI that has become sentient. Two other groups pursue the key, both of whom hope to use the key for selfish gains.

The plot is a relatively predictable story with one or two ultimately inconsequential twists, demonstrating how far this franchise has strayed from the labyrinthine first movie in 1996. The plot serves only as a thin string on which to hang the action sequences, which are the real reason to see Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The action sequences are absolutely phenomenal. Some of the best choreographed practical effects, some of the most well-conceived sequences of modern-day action films, and some of the most eye-popping stunts that you will ever see make Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One a must-see on the biggest screen possible. Cruise’s commitment to the spectacle of old Hollywood action films shines through, and McQuarrie’s direction is pitch-perfect for this kind of film.

The first sequence delivers the kind of cat-and-mouse spy thrills that harken back to the action that made the original Mission: Impossible television show fun. The second sequence is one of the better car chases, rivaled only by the Paris sequence in John Wick: Chapter 4; as a mild complaint some of the humor in the car chase sequence detracts from the film’s overall gravitas and didn’t fully work for me. However, the act three finale defies description. Cruise pushes himself to ill-advised levels of bravery in a mind-blowing stunt that only begins a cavalcade of thrills.

All of the performances are fine. Morales’s villain is detestable, and Cruise plays the hero ably. The one stand-out is Pom Klementieff who brings a sadistic joy to one action sequence; so many of the actors play their characters too cool for school, but Klementieff seemed to be having a blast.

If you are only going to see one summer blockbuster, make it Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. It is totally brilliant in every way that fun summer blockbusters are meant to be.