Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Matthew Broderick star in No Hard Feelings, which is directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Lawrence plays a woman who is down on her luck, living in Montauk, New York where gentrification has caused the property taxes in her inherited home to sky-rocket. When she loses her car to asset forfeiture, she is hired by a rich couple (Broderick and Laura Benanti) to “date” their nineteen-year-old son (Feldman).

On its face, No Hard Feelings is an R-rated comedy that is trying to upend some common teenage sex comedy tropes, but despite the film’s marketing, which leans into that genre, most of No Hard Feelings is rather good drama about intimacy and relationships. The trailer includes all of the funniest parts of the movie.

The problem is that the characters are not finely drawn, so there’s not much about these characters for audiences to sink their teeth into. The extent that the nineteen-year-old boy really is awkward, persistently online, and socially maladroit is established lazily, and by the film’s midpoint, any character development that he was meant to accomplish has already been achieved. The extent that the film is about Lawrence’s character’s inability to experience intimacy or connect with other people is rather ham-handedly handled, and No Hard Feelings fails to coalesce around any novel wisdom about relationships and intimacy.

Many of the plot elements are obvious from a mile away, and while getting there is mildly interesting because it’s buoyed by Lawrence’s performance, most of the plot and character dynamics fall flat. There is a lot more that could be done with this set up, and the writing needed to pick a lane: if the film is going to be a comedy – the inherit creepiness of the premise notwithstanding – the film needed more than two minutes of funny moments. The dramatic route, which is most of this film is occupied with, needed greater heft and a more incisive thematic resonance.

No Hard Feelings is an unfulfilled film that wastes Lawrence’s talents in a half-baked story. While there may be some potential in upending some of tropes made famous by creepy, antiquated comedies like Porky’s (1981) and Risky Business (1983), this film does not reach that potential.