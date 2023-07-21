Oppenheimer is directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Emily Blunt. This three-hour epic tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer who directs the Manhattan Project, which leads to the development of the first nuclear bomb. The film is structured in three parts, similar to Nolan’s other film Dunkirk (2017). The three sections exist at different times, and Nolan mashes all of them together to organize the film thematically rather than chronologically. First is the depiction of the Manhattan Project. And the second and third sections include a formal hearing that functions as a trial and a Senate confirmation of Robert Downey Jr.’s character, which allow the film to reflect on Oppenheimer’s moral and ethical culpability.

Oppenheimer is a nuanced, brilliant film and a relentless tour de force. It is filmmaking at its best and most urgent. Fundamentally, Oppenheimer is a character study of a man who does not know himself, does not understand his own motivations, and is too slow to reckon with his own moral failings. He is a genius who understands his mission, but Nolan’s structure allows Oppenheimer to talk about himself in one scene during one time while we see a total contradiction in the next minute. This is most apparent when Oppenheimer contends that he articulated objections to the bomb’s use; his characterization of those objections pale in comparison to the scene we get to see.

There was some fear that Nolan was going to make a pro-nuclear weapon movie, and those fears are allayed because Oppenheimer is decidedly not the worst of what it could be. Rather, Oppenheimer is ambivalent about is subject. It fully articulates the strong case for nuclear weapons as a deterrence at the same time that it displays the staggering horror of what nuclear weapons have wrought. The film wrestles with criticisms about the American military industrial complex and the pre-Cold War politics that followed America’s bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Oppenheimer is a heavy, intellectual film that requires your attention and careful consideration.

As much as this ambivalence works to the film’s benefit and complexity, it should have visually depicted the worst consequences of Oppenheimer’s actions. Nolan shows Oppenheimer’s reaction to bombs and the characters mention the effects of Los Alamos on the Native population, but film is a visual medium, and including those elements visually would have deepened the argument for Oppenheimer’s moral repugnance.

Oppenheimer is an expansive, compelling, masterfully made film that will stand as one of the year’s best. Cillian Murphy gives a searing portrait of one of the most important men in the making of modernity, and Nolan is in top form visually and technically, even including some surreal elements, which is a sign of growth for the director. Overall, with Oppenheimer and Barbie coincidentally opening on the same weekend, it’s a great time to love movies, albeit in totally different ways.