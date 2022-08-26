Orphan: First Kill is the prequel to 2009’s Orphan about a murderous “child” who is adopted into a grieving family. Orphan: First Kill spoils the rather ludicrous premise of the first movie within the first act and follows Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) as she escapes from a European mental institution and tries to infiltrate a wealthy American family.

What’s good about this film is what’s most frustrating: for fear of spoilers I can’t tell you about a twist at the midpoint, which presents a strong, compelling conflict. It’s a good twist that I should’ve seen coming, and if the film were restructured, moving the twist to the end of the first act would have made for an excellent premise.

Instead, the first half of Orphan: First Kill is downright boring. Not a lot happens during the first forty-five minutes, and what does get set up isn’t executed well. There is a bland action sequence, and a father/daughter relationship that hints at something creepy but is not adequately explored until too late in the run time.

I can’t recommend Orphan: First Kill, but there was a good idea its early development that some structural changes could have taken better advantage of. What remains is a bland horror film, one that fans have seen before and one that has nothing new to add to the genre.

2 out of 5 stars.