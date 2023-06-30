HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Past Lives is written and directed by Celine Song and stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro. The film begins with an unseen observer speculating about the relationships between three people in a bar. A man energetically talks to a woman, who is angled to face him, while the third person sits silently apart. Like the unseen observer, we are invited to wonder about these characters’ past lives before the words “24 Years Earlier” appear on the screen, and the rest of the film shows us how they got to that bar on that night.

What follows is a poignant, moving examination of the relationships between these three sharply drawn and deeply interesting characters. The protagonist is Nora (Lee) who grew up in Korea with Hae Sung (Yoo) before immigrating to North America and marrying Arthur (Magaro). Past Lives spends about equal time with Nora’s childhood relationship with Hae Sung, a brief long distance romantic interlude twelve years later, and Hae Sung’s visit to Nora’s adult life during present day.

The scenes are expertly acted and intelligently written. The chemistry between Hae Sung and Nora is palpable in the film’s middle section, and the film renders that kind of exciting, twenty-something-era love when the characters are still trying to understand their identity in the face of looming adulthood. And when Arthur details his insecurities about Hae Sung’s impending visit, he elucidates the film’s central theme: Past Lives is about reflecting on our choices and how what we’ve done ultimately determines who we are. These are not characters struggling with regret, but they are acutely aware of how their lives have been shaped by their pasts.

During the last section, an ideal plot might have offered some suspense about what Nora would choose – I never had any doubt about the film’s end – but there is still some excellent character work on display. Particularly, the last section perfectly renders a relationship dynamic between Nora and Hae Sung in which love has become something they carry, a fact about their interaction, rather than something they can feel and enjoy and experience. Song’s understanding of adult relationships is nuanced and mature, making Past Lives an emotionally and intellectually enriching film.

Celine Song’s debut feature, Past Lives, is one of the most intelligent and adult films of the year, a sprawling, two-continent relationship drama that resonates long after the film’s moving final moments.