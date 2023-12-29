HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Poor Things’ director, Yorgos Lanthimos, specializes in off-putting and detached movies like The Favorite (2018), The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017), The Lobster (2015), and the grotesque Dogtooth (2009); he’s essentially the darkest alternate universe version of Wes Anderson. But with Poor Things Lanthimos has found the perfect vehicle for both his quintessential detached, inhuman nihilism as well as a new element to his filmography: hope and optimism.

Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe star in the story of Bella Baxter (Stone). Bella is created in a lab, similar to Frankenstein’s creature, and the film follows her coming-of-age. Bella is kept prisoner by her creator, whom she calls God (Dafoe plays Dr. Godwin Baxter), until she discovers her own sexuality and sets out with a rakish lawyer named Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo).

We have seen this dynamic before. A new person is introduced into a world, and that’s used as a way to criticize society by exposing its stupidity and hypocrisy; in this case, the patriarchy gets the majority of Poor Things’ barbs. Films with Poor Things’ DNA span from the very artistic Francois Truffaut film The Wild Child (1970) to the flash in the pan, pop culture phenomenon Crocodile Dundee (1986).

What sets Poor Things apart is the exposure of society’s foibles and patriarchy’s dangers is only half of the movie. Half of the movie is that coming-of-age story, and the rest of the movie is about how Bella tries to make the world better when she understands its foolishness. It is not as though Crocodile Dundee tried to solve income inequality in the second half of his movie. Particularly in an interaction with Jerrod Carmichael’s character, Bella is not content to allow the world to subjugate her nor will she allow the men in her life to restrict her choices.

If the story isn’t compelling enough, Poor Things is a legitimate contender in almost every Oscar category: best director, screenplay, cinematography, production design, costume design, editing, and score, which is off-putting but perfectly suited to the action on screen. Obviously, Emma Stone is a front-runner for Best Actress, and while Ruffalo netted a Critics Choice nomination for Best Supporting Actor, I voted for Dafoe whose character threads the needle between detestable and vulnerably human.

As minor concerns, the movie is structurally done with Wedderburn, but it keeps finding a way to shoehorn him into the plot. Also, there’s a creepy aspect to Bella’s origin that remains unexplored.

These few issues notwithstanding, Poor Things is not for everyone, but it remains one of the most inventive and hilarious movies of the year. Lanthimos’s other work is so divisive and unapproachable that nothing he’s done so far (with the minor exception of The Favorite) has worked for me, but this film does in almost every way.