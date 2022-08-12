Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and stars Amber Midthunder and Dakota Beavers as sister and brother Comanche warriors who encounter a Predator. A prequel set in 1719, Prey is part of the Predator (1987) franchise; the original film starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers and was a solid, quintessentially 80’s science fiction movie. Prey is both an update and an improvement on the original.

Prey gets what was really good about the first film: the conflict is a high-stakes battle of wits between a technologically advanced alien and less technologically advanced human beings. The best moments of both films are when the main characters are deducing how the Predator thinks, sees, act, hunts. What sets Prey apart is the obvious technological disadvantages: Naru (Midthunder) is the opposite of Schwarzenegger’s well-oiled, heavily armed mercenary, and this gives more room for Naru’s character development. We see her train, develop, think, and solve problems as she goes from being unable to kill a rabbit to facing the seven-foot-tall alien hunter.

Action films with smart characters – people who rely more on brains than brawn – are rare these days, so Prey is a welcomed exception.

Some of the action sequences could have had better choreography that highlighted the Predator’s ruthlessness. An extended one-shot in a sequence set in a French camp might have worked better than the overly cut scene in the film. Also, some of the visual effects, especially a sequence with a bear, have some less-than-perfect CGI. It is a credit to Prey that a film in the sci-fi/action genre can succeed more on its characters and Midthunder’s acting than on its flashy, bloody action sequences.

Overall, so many of the franchise reboots and prequels and sequels that over-populate today’s multiplexes fail to understand what made the originals so good. Prey is the notable exception.

3.5 out of five stars