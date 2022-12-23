Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the second in the spinoff franchise featuring the Antonio Banderas-voiced, swashbuckling cat from Shrek 2. Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, this second iteration of Puss in Boots’s (that’s his full name, which is repeated in whole often) franchise finds the golden British shorthair on the last of his nine lives. But the legend of a star that can grant a wish for more lives sparks Puss in Boots’s journey to regain his nine lives and revive his joie de vivre. Along with a cute sidekick (read: merchandising opportunity) who is eventually called Perro (Harvey Guillén) and a former partner, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek), Puss in Boots sets off to find the star and make his wish. Also pursuing the star are Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the three bears and an evil, arch baron Jack Horner (John Mulaney).

A lot of children will enjoy the colorful animation, especially during the action scenes when the animation style switches to something resembling Japanese anime action. Kids will also delight in the cute cats and energetic voice performances by all the stars.

However, I don’t think that there’s a lot of crossover potential to adult audiences. Many parents will find this film repetitive and predictable. The plot unfolds just as you might think with one villain being too cartoonish for a redemption arc and another antagonist coming to a different decision; these are outcomes anyone can see coming from the beginning.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, with its predictable plot and repetitive dialogue that reintroduces the characters and main conflicts for young audiences whose attention might have waned, has strayed far from the character’s original introduction in Shrek 2 (2004) and the conceit that made Shrek (2001) work so well. Shrek put new, somewhat adult, entertaining, and original spins on old fairy tale tropes and characters (those within public domain, of course). In Puss and Boots: The Last Wish’s portrayal of Goldilocks and the three bears, it’s somewhat creative to cast them as thieves, but that’s short of the level of humor that turned Snow White’s magic Mirror into a game show host.

While some kids might enjoy Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and other critics found it good enough to garner a Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Animated Film, I can’t recommend it. Catering to kids’ low attention spans with repetitive storytelling instead of interesting characters and engaging action insults their intelligence and will leave adults in the theater checking their watches.