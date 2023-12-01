Saltburn is the sophomore film from Emerald Fennell who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman (2020). Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Archie Madekwe, Rosamund Pike, and Richard E. Grant star in a story of an Oxford student (Keoghan) who befriends an upper-class classmate (Elordi) and subsequently is invited to summer at their estate called Saltburn. Various degrees of debauchery and psychosexual manipulations ensue.

Saltburn’s best strength is the work of its ensemble cast. Keoghan is absolutely amazing, conveying his character’s complex and continuously unfolding inner psychology, and Elordi leverages his natural good looks in service of a character accustomed to privilege. Pike and Grant can do no wrong as the most out of touch upper-class characters in recent memory, and one dinner scene showcases the best of what good actors can do with subtext.

Saltburn takes its characters to shocking and irresistibly provocative places, and without actors who could commit to the bits as fully as this cast does, the film would fall from good cringe to bad cringe. Many of the film’s sequences are not for the faint of heart, and the actors are game for some of the more explosive moments.

Occasionally, Saltburn’s satire overtakes the characters to the point where we’re not able to identify with these people as people, and they become types or symbols for larger social commentary. For example, after a character reports somebody’s death, one upper-class character says, “Oh, you know her: she’ll do anything for attention.” That kind of cartoonish behavior makes for great satire of the upper class, but it’s difficult to follow the film when it asks us to feel for that same character later.

Technically, Saltburn is a marvel. Fennell shoots the film in a 3:4 aspect ratio, which crunches the characters together in the frame, and the choice works in the film’s most intimate scenes. Two faces stuffed into a smaller frame makes the characters feel both closer and ultimately trapped, which serves the film’s thematic aims. On the same token, some of the larger shots of the Saltburn manor are beautifully framed.

On the strength of the acting, Saltburn is a solid entry in 2023’s awards season. The perfect Emerald Fennell film will eventually exist, but it’s just not this one and it’s not Promising Young Woman. What these movies prove is that Fennell is a provocative and interesting director that always makes compelling movies.