Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the follow-up to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Film. The story centers on Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, a fifteen-year-old Brooklyn-based graffiti artist and student, who, of course, gets bitten by a radioactive spider and becomes Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joachim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the directing team known as Lord and Miller who gained fame with The Lego Movie (2014) and the rebooted 21 Jump Street (2012) franchise, return as writers and producers. The sequel has an all-star voice cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, Luna Lauren Velez, and Brian Tyree Henry. Jason Schwartzman voices the film’s villain, Spot, a scientist catastrophically transformed by the events of the first film who seeks revenge against Miles’s family.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is brilliant animation. It is exciting, vibrant, and beautifully rendered. The film creatively weaves multiple animation styles as the plot traverses different Spider-Man universes. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse mimics the best of what comics have to offer artistically and the best of what the medium of film animation has to offer.

The voice cast is phenomenal. There are heart-breaking scenes between parents and children that are truthfully and movingly rendered by the actors, particularly Moore, Steinfeld, Henry, and Velez. These are fully realized performances, not just actors in a sound booth. The characters are dealing with complex themes about what makes a family and whether or not suffering is part of one’s destiny or something that can be changed. Within the superhero genre are possibilities for real characters and insightful realizations, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a perfect representation of that thesis.

However, there is a fatal error that other outlets have revealed and some of the film’s promotional material has hinted at. It is at the end of this film, so consider this a mild spoiler warning.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is half a movie. The film ends on a cliff-hanger with many of the film’s character arcs incomplete. Fast X did the same thing, and both films are infuriating and unsatisfying – though the problem is much more disappointing in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the better of the two films. This isn’t like Avengers: Infinity War (2018); structurally, Thanos is that movie’s main character, and his arc is complete when he snaps his fingers. Even The Lord of the Rings films found natural plot arcs to complete at the end of each installment. This is closer to “tune in next week for the exciting conclusion of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which is a fundamental betrayal of the medium of film and the deal movies make with their audiences. People pay over $10 just for admission, and it is simply wrong if they don’t leave with a complete story.

I was prepared to give Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 4.5 stars, but when I saw the words “To be continued,” I threw up my hands and docked the film a full star. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the best animated films of the year with one of the worst endings imaginable, and this trend of bringing the television model to movies must end.