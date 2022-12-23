Spirited pairs Will Farrell and Ryan Reynolds as the Ghost of Christmas Present and a cynical PR executive who specializes in fomenting conflict. For this year’s haunting, Farrell’s Present resolves to redeem the unredeemable, and the film charts the overly familiar Christmas Carol story as Jacob Marley (Patrick Page) and the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Sunita Mani) and Yet-to-Come (Tracy Morgan) attempt to convert Reynolds’s Clint Briggs to be a good person.

A Christmas Carol has received so many adaptations and retellings that it has over-stayed its welcome; The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) was the apotheosis in my view. Once the brilliant idea of Paul Giamatti as Scrooge gets relegated to a Verizon commercial, there’s nowhere else left to go.

Spirited does its best to reinvent the story, and giving the Ghost of Christmas Present a full character arc is a good start. Present struggles with whether or not he’s actually doing some good in a chaotic world, as a romantic plot brews with Briggs’s Executive VP (Octavia Spencer). The machinations in preparing the haunting show Marley’s staff doing research and practically preparing the scenes from Briggs’s life, and this is another good addition to Christmas Carol lore.

The best elements that breathe new life into Spirited are the musical numbers. Chloe Arnold’s choreography spares Reynolds and Farrell the most complicated steps, but Arnold’s backup dancers, particularly the tap performers, have the most exciting moves in the film. The songs are catchy enough, though Farrell sometimes struggles with the high notes. Most of it is in the actors’ small but comfortable range.

Spirited isn’t good, but it’s good enough. Its songs: fun enough; dancing: energetic enough; story: original enough. Following 2021’s West Side Story and In the Heights, we’ll close out 2022 without a truly great musical, but during this holiday season, on AppleTV+, Spirited has a new take on an old tale, and that will have to be enough.