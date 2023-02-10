The Amazing Maurice is a new animated film directed by Toby Genkel and Florian Westerman. It stars Hugh Laurie as a con artist cat who travels from town to town much like Harold Hill in The Music Man (1962). With his team of talking rodents, Maurice and his human accomplice Keith (Himesh Patel) vow to rid unsuspecting towns of their rat problems. But when they arrive at a town run by a Rat King (David Thewlis), Maurice and his friends might have met their match. Emilia Clarke, David Tennant, Rob Brydon, Gemma Arterton, and Hugh Bonneville round out the rest of the talented and energetic voice cast.

The Amazing Maurice is funny, fun, and lively with some colorful animation and unique character designs. There’s nothing revolutionary about its style or substance, but the menace of the film’s villain and the sprightly bounce of the Pied Piper during one sequence are entertaining enough and appropriate for the film’s action.

Based upon a children’s book by fantasy writer Terry Pratchett, the dialogue of The Amazing Maurice is more carefully written than many of its American counterparts like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Pratchett concentrates on language, and there are many alliterative phrases and metatextual commentary on story-telling as a genre that comes through in Terry Rossio’s adaptation. The sum is a film that feels like it’s not talking down to kids – it’s not a baby talk script – but a vernacular that is both accessible and challenging.

That said, The Amazing Maurice’s plot gets unnecessarily convoluted at one point, as kids will have to keep track of four different stories that occur simultaneously; it’s possible that an extended plot involving rats fighting a dog could have been removed without harming the film’s story. Other elements of the plot are predictable, but I doubt kids will share the same criticism.

The Amazing Maurice is a fun experience, buoyed by a brilliant and committed voice cast. It will likely not end up as one of the best animated films of the year, but for young children, it is amazing enough.