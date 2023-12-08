The Boy and the Heron is the new film from Japanese animation’s most prolific and decorated director, Hayao Miyazaki. The story follows a young boy who is coping with the loss of his mother. After he is moved to a pastoral area, a mysterious heron starts flying around his estate, and at about the forty-five-minute mark, this movie takes a turn into an underworld adventure that defies description.

At the point that the boy follows the heron, audiences are either going go with this movie, or the talking birds, shifting characters, and wild, imaginative environs are going to be too weird and off-putting. For me, Miyazaki’s work is always a visual delight. The breath-taking vistas and creative character designs work to fully realize a lived-in but strange and exciting world. The closest American comparison is Alice and Wonderland, but even that fails to capture the breadth of Miyazaki’s work.

At the same time that the world is fully realized, The Boy and the Heron is also a compelling character study. The film metaphorically represents this character’s inner life, and the supporting characters contribute to his emotional growth. In many ways, the film is a coming-of-age story as well as a profound representation of grief and recovery.

Miyazaki may not be the most accessible filmmaker for many American audiences, and The Boy and the Heron is similar to his other films. But there is a unique brilliance to what he does, and this is another example of what can be done with imaginative animation.