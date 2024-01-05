The Boys in the Boat is directed by George Clooney and stars Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton. The film is the story of the JV University of Washington rowing team preparing for the 1936 Olympics. It follows one of the rowers (Turner) who joins the team to make his tuition payment and the team’s coach (Edgerton).

The most interesting story about the 1936 Olympics is Jesse Owens’s eventual four gold medals, but Race (2016) covered Owens, so when there’s a short scene between this film’s protagonists and Owens (Jyuddah Jaymes), it’s almost as though The Boys in the Boat teases the audience with a more compelling story.

The biggest issue with The Boys in the Boat is the film’s focus. It doesn’t pick a protagonist. The first section of the film follows Joe Rantz (Turner), but as though the film realizes that Rantz isn’t very interesting, the focus pivots to Coach Al Ulbrickson (Edgerton) for a while before turning back to Rantz.

Rantz is involved in a budding relationship with Joyce (Hadley Robinson), but he doesn’t seem to care about its outcome, leaving her to pursue him for most of the film, and the audience is left to wonder why such a delightful, pretty young lady in the 1950s would be so into someone who can barely register a “meh” before excusing himself to row a boat for tuition money. A family drama pops up, but that doesn’t go anywhere. Ultimately, Rantz as a protagonist results in an unfocused mess.

Ulbrickson’s story amounts to a coach choosing a team that has a greater likelihood of winning over the varsity team, which has a worse chance. The film pretends that there’s some great consternation over the decision, and perhaps there was, but it fails to be dramatically compelling.

On the upside, there’s an amazing score by Alexandre Desplat. If you could just listen to the soundtrack, you’re getting the best part of the film. If such beautiful music were not playing over repetitive images of boys rowing the boat over and over and over again, there might be something worth recommending, but unfortunately, The Boys in the Boat fails to make waves.