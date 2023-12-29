The Color Purple has done the full circle of capitalism: Alice Walker wrote the book, which was adapted into Steven Spielberg’s 1985 Oscar contender that launched the careers of Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, and Oprah Winfrey. Then a Broadway musical adaptation ran until it too was adapted into this film. Mean Girls will complete the same full circle next year without the novel stage.

This version of The Color Purple is directed by Blitz Bazawule, and it stars Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, and Critics Choice Award nominee Danielle Brooks. The classic story of The Color Purple follows Celie (Barrino and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie) as she navigates an unhappy and abusive marriage after her children are taken away. Over the course of her life, she endeavors to reunite with her children in early twentieth century Southern US.

The story is harrowing, and if you have not experienced a version of The Color Purple, this is as good a rendition as any. There will be inevitable comparisons, and I think the Spielberg film wrings more suspense and pathos out of certain moments. But with the benefit of some well-staged musical numbers, this version captures the joy of community that also has a role in Celie’s story. Walker’s novel isn’t just a parade of misfortunes, and this film captures the comradery that animates this depiction of Black womanhood.

As much as the music livens The Color Purple’s mood and wrings the maximum pathos from the story’s emotional moments, I can’t say that I have been humming these songs since I’ve seen it. But different audiences’ mileage will vary, and others might connect with the music more than I.

At its heart, The Color Purple is a compelling story, and it has benefited from two good adaptations that ably conveyed different aspects of Celie’s journey and the tragic injustices of the time.