Gareth Edwards, who directed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), helms one of the most visually impressive and thematically resonant science fiction films of the year. The Creator stars John David Washington and Madeline Yuna Voyles and co-stars Gemma Chan and Allison Janney. Washington plays Joshua, a soldier who must neutralize an AI weapon but discovers that weapon is a child. According to this sci-fi reality, after AI enemies have purportedly nuked Los Angeles, they have taken over in Southeast Asia, and the American military has started a brutal bombing campaign in Southeast Asia in order to defeat these AI.

I should acknowledge that the story beats are quite predictable. Many plot elements that this film treats as big surprising twists are not at all surprising if you’ve seen a science fiction movie like this before. And too much predictability can bring down a plot that is already a bit over-stuffed.

That said, the performances are all exceptional. John David Washington anchors the film and gives a strong performance especially in the film’s most emotional scenes, but The Creator’s MVP is Madeline Yuna Voyles. Her work ranks among the best young performances of the year, and I will be nominating her, along with Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret) for the Critics Choice Association’s Best Young Actor/Actress award. She imbues the AI weapon with a rich and vulnerable humanity, and as the emotional center of The Creator, the whole film is on her able shoulders. What a profoundly affecting performance by such a young talent.

Seemingly inspired by District 9 (2009), which is a sci-fi metaphor for apartheid in South Africa, The Creator takes thematic and metaphorical aim at the American military industrial complex and the American war machine. It is no coincidence that the film is set in Southeast Asia, as the American military conducts carpet bombing campaigns across multiple AI villages, dehumanizing the inhabitants in the process. The parallels to the Vietnam War are hard to miss.

Additionally, The Creator’s portrayal of AI is reminiscent of an oft-quoted line in animal ethics: “The question is not, ‘Can they reason?’ nor, ‘Can they talk?’ but, ‘Can they suffer?’” For Jeremy Bentham, the 18th century philosophy who authored this quote, moral consideration should be given to non-human animals based on their capacity for suffering, and The Creator’s portrayal of AI brought back this philosophical question, which is at the heart of Joshua’s character journey and the film’s emotional effectiveness.

Not only is The Creator a technical marvel, it is able to tackle heavy, real-world issues with complexity and intelligence. The acting is sublime, and the story, though cliché, is compelling. Too frequently, people wish that Hollywood would make risky, science fiction instead of one more franchise film; well, The Creator is the answer to that request. Hopefully, audiences will take notice.