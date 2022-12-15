Steven Spielberg’s latest is The Fabelmans, a coming-of-age tale about a young Jewish boy whose only creative outlet is making movies, as marital strife and cross-country moves trouble his family. Admittedly autobiographical, The Fabelmans stars Gabriel LaBelle as the Spielberg stand-in, Sammy Fabelman, and Paul Dano and Michelle Williams play Burt and Mitzi Fabelman, Sammy’s parents.

Much of the first act of The Fabelmans is about as sentimental as one might expect. The young Sammy (Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord) sees The Greatest Show on Earth, and fond memories of his mother playing the piano grace the early moments of the film. As charming and delightful as these scenes are, they’re also almost totally free of conflict and dramatic tension. A plot involving a family friend’s (Seth Rogen) potential liaison with Mitzi doesn’t pick up steam until late in the film.

Spinning its wheels throughout the first and parts of the second acts is The Fabelmans’ worst aspect. Once Judd Hirsch’s character, an uncle mourning the loss of Sammy’s maternal grandmother, shows up, the film finds its narrative and thematic footing, and it becomes apparent what Spielberg wants to say.

For artists, a central question is how much of your life goes into your art. Can art change your life? What responsibilities do you have to the real people in your life as you make your art? What responsibilities do artists have to the truth? Is there a difference between fact truth and emotional truth? These are grand questions, ones that Sammy wrestles with as his artistic sensibility matures and his life gets more complicated. And while The Fabelmans offers few easy answers, its willingness to explore artistic responsibility is unique in Spielberg’s canon – a director whose work has always felt personal but maintained a certain aloofness.

The acting is all exceptional. Williams captures a beautiful tragedy in Mitzy, a mother torn by duty and love on the one hand and a vivacious artistry on the other, and Dano is adorkable, somehow able to make us sympathize with the dad who wants the artistically minded child to get a real job. LaBelle is up to the challenge of playing the young Spielberg stand-in, particularly in the scenes when he’s facing anti-Semitic high school bullies and directing films. A dazzling John Williams score and bright cinematography by Janusz Kaminski, longtime Spielberg collaborators, complete the picture.

The Fabelmans is not a perfect film, and it may be awfully sentimental. But it’s not simplistic. In struggling with the push/pull of art/life, Spielberg’s autobiography is just as thoughtful and interesting as it is fondly nostalgic.