Directed by Tobias Lindholm, The Good Nurse, stars Jessica Chastain as a nurse who suspects something nefarious is afoot after a patient unexpectedly dies. With the help of two detectives, her suspicions soon turn to her co-worker and friend played by Eddie Redmayne

Aside from the performances, The Good Nurse’s best strength is how its story avoids clichés and focuses on exploring interesting, dynamic characters. There are so many unfortunate rabbit holes that this story could have tripped into, and it’s a relief when the film closes remaining focused on the development of the people we got to know.

The story also works as a character-based criticism of the American health care system without being didactic. Chastain’s character, Amy, struggles with medical bills, must work while ill for a long period of time without insurance, and hides her conditions for fear of retribution; meanwhile, hospital administrators slow-walk important investigations and exploit hospital staff without consequences. It is an indictment of how power works within the health care system while keeping the story rooted in Amy’s journey.

Chastain is fantastic and carries the film in the less showy role. Redmayne is at times both menacing and meek, imposing and gaunt, with an awkward kindness that pokes through. Both give nuanced performances that keep the film interesting.

My only complaint is one that is shared with many other films in the post-digital age: all of the shots are dark and all the landscapes gray and washed out. The shot composition leaves much to be desired, as the color pallet ranges from gray-blue to gray-navy blue.

The Good Nurse is being marketed as a thriller, and while there are some thrilling moments, the real highlight is the strong character drama at the heart of the film.