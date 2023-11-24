The Holdovers reteams director Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti, the duo behind Sideways (2004). Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa co-star as a cook and student at a New England prep school who remain during Christmas and the winter break while the rest of the faculty and staff travel to be with their families. Much of the film’s plot is a character study of these three wayward souls who have been discarded by society.

Despite The Holdovers having a similar creative team as Sideways, I would caution people against expecting the same balance of comedy and drama. The Holdovers has a laugh or two, but most of the film is dramatic, exploring each character’s tragic backstory. Sideways got its comedy primarily from Thomas Haden Church’s character’s antics, and there is nobody similar in The Holdovers.

The Holdovers takes its time exploring those characters fully, and David Hemingson’s script doesn’t settle for any pat resolutions to their conflicts. Each character has an arc, but after this film ends, I got the feeling that these characters will continue going in a similar direction and the deep pains of their lives cannot really be resolved. That’s a special kind of tragedy.

As much as The Holdovers is about the kinds of people society casts aside, it is also about legacy. Giamatti’s character is a classics teacher, giving Marcus Aurelius’s The Meditations as a Christmas present and lecturing on the ancients, but he is dissatisfied with “kids these days,” who fail to find his subject engaging. Randolph’s character has lost a son in Vietnam, and Sessa’s character is an angry young man who sees little reason for hope. All three are examples of a failed planned legacy, and yet by the film’s end, all three find some solace in each other. Stated this way, The Holdovers sounds cliché and wholesome to the point of maudlin, but Payne is a subtle filmmaker, and the film’s profundity sneaks up on its audience.

Sideways was one of the best, perfectly balanced comedy/dramas of the 2000s, and it was a perfect showcase for Giamatti’s talents. The Holdovers shows another, deeper side of Giamatti, and while the film lacks the same kind of energy and immediacy of Sideways, it is still a strong and engaging holiday-themed movie.