The Iron Claw is about the legendary von Erich family, a wrestling family that was very popular in the early 80s. Directed by Sean Durkin, Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen Wright, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons play four brothers who are pushed into professional wrestling by their borderline abusive, hyper-masculine father played by Holt McCallany. However, as various family tragedies strike, Kevin (Efron) begins to question whether this life is for him.

The Iron Claw rests on the solid performances particularly by Zac Efron. It’s clear that a lot of work went into building a brotherly chemistry between the actors, and it is a mild weakness of the script that it did not include more interaction between the brothers before tragedy strikes.

The film also renders the kind of father/son relationship that serves as a path for the film’s exploration of masculinity. Fritz (McCallany) is a domineering, controlling, and demanding figurehead who claims that real men should never cry or feel pain. He’s living vicariously through his sons, and these dynamics feel real and lived in throughout the interactions between these actors.

Eventually, The Iron Claw’s theme – a condemnation of the type of masculinity and the type of parenting that is common among wrestling families and Texas families – comes through, and the title takes on a double meaning as both a wrestling move and the claw holding the von Erich children captive. The problem is that so much of the movie relies on subtext, long, silent moments of Efron and other characters staring at each other consequentially, that The Iron Claw feels its length. Sharper dialogue could have made the subtext-laden scenes more dramatic, and some of the scenes become repetitive to the point that the film is going to try the patience of many of its audiences.

The Iron Claw features strong performances and an important theme, but the delivery isn’t always accessible or cinematic. Efron and company look their parts, and if the script had been more streamlined, it might have figured much more prominently in this year’s awards circuit.