Featured during the Tribeca Festival, The Listener is directed by Steve Buscemi and stars Tessa Thompson as a suicide helpline operator. The plot includes several people (three of whom are voiced by Margaret Cho, Logan Marshall-Green, and Rebecca Hall) in various degrees of emotional distress calling Thompson’s character, Beth. The film traces one shift over the course of a night, and it is one of the most compelling, interesting, and profound films of the year.

Foremost, it is impossible to overstate how good Thompson is as Beth. Thompson adopts a “phone voice,” quiet, patient, measured, both welcoming and understanding but also distant and professional. During most of The Listener’s conversations, Thompson keeps the phone voice steady, but the drama is in the variations. One sequence involves a distressed person describing perpetrating revenge porn on an ex, and Beth squeezes a stress ball as she listens and calmly responds, “I don’t like the action you described.” It is a masterclass of acting, as we see the layers of the character: enraged by the caller’s actions but driven by professional duty to address the person in need.

The script by Alessandro Camon slowly unfolds Beth’s backstory, as each caller peels away pieces of Beth’s veneer, and as a character study, The Listener’s depth is deeply compelling. Generally speaking, the fewer characters, the deeper the film must delve into the characters in order to keep the action interesting, but Beth’s job requires professional distance, so Camon must choose what elements to reveal in what contexts before the climactic scene at the film’s conclusion, when we learn the most about Beth.

As a suicide helpline operator, Beth and particularly the film’s last caller wrestle with some profound questions about what makes life worth living, how do you move on after you’ve done something unforgivable, how can you escape the multitude of mini-evils inherent in our societal priorities, and more. Buscemi and Camon deal with each moral quandary with courage, looking the problems square in the face, and Beth’s tragedy is that she often never gets to learn the end of her callers’ stories, an aspect that many public service employees lament.

Understandably, many people might be turned off by the idea of watching a film with one character talking on the phone for over 100 minutes, but The Listener is more than the sum of its premise. It is a stark, moving, and memorable film that perfectly showcases the talents of its stars, writer, and director.