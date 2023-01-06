Releasing today on Netflix, The Pale Blue Eye is directed by Scott Cooper and stars Christian Bale, Harry Melling, and Toby Jones along with a brief and memorable performance by Gillian Anderson. Bale is a detective in 1860 who goes to West Point and teams up with a young Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) to solve a mystery of the hanged man on the West Point campus.

Many films suffer from poor stories with structural problems and predictable conclusions. However, The Pale Blue Eye is a welcome relief with an engaging mystery that twists and turns unpredictably, but it still doesn’t cheat. Whereas Glass Onion, Netflix’s recent hit, inserts some important backstory in the middle of the second act, The Pale Blue Eye proceeds more or less chronologically.

On a character level, the detective work is meticulous and interesting, and the film makes good use of Edgar Allan Poe as a character; the real author wrote many excellent detective short stories in addition to his more famous poetry. The acting is a little unremarkable, as this character doesn’t demand a lot out of Bale or the rest of the cast.

The cinematography and production design are fantastic. Masanobu Takayanagi makes upstate New York look like the Scottish moors to great atmospheric effect, and Stefania Cella’s department renders some creepy environs.

Though The Pale Blue Eye is not as flashy as Kenneth Brannagh’s Poirot mysteries and it is not funny at all like Netflix’s other mystery franchise Knives Out, Cooper’s film accomplishes everything it sets out to do: it’s an engaging, intelligent, and broodingly realized film. Cooper’s last collaboration with Bale, Hostiles, was a strong but criminally underseen film; here’s hoping that Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye doesn’t suffer the same fate.