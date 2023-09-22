The Retirement Plan stars Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman, Ashley Greene, and Jackie Earle Haley. It is directed by Tim Brown and tells the story of a woman (Greene) and her daughter (Thalia Campbell) who flee mobsters and go to her estranged father (Cage) who happens to be a trained assassin in his retirement years.

When you go into a Nicholas Cage movie, you’re either expecting great acting like he delivered in Pig (2021) and his earlier work like Adaptation (2002), Joe (2013), and Leaving Las Vegas (1995) or just unhinged nonsense, the apotheosis of which is Face/Off (1997). In The Retirement Plan we get neither. Cage plays most of the movie straight, but the character is not interesting enough to compel any real emotional depth.

The film offers very little in the action/comedy genre. The Retirement Plan feels like a throwback 90s action film, and in the action film landscape, post-Mission: Impossible and post-John Wick, it takes much more to impress audiences than generic bad guys getting shot and falling into the into the water.

The character work is even more bland, and the film suffers from a total lack of character awareness. In one case, a character takes a child hostage and holds her at gunpoint. When that character gets his comeuppance, he is surprised that the child is betraying their friendship, and the film seems to invite our sympathy as he meets his end. Seriously? The film wants us to see the gun-wielding mobster as the poor, misunderstood hero?

With bland action, poor characterization, a cliché plot, and a Nicolas Cage performance that fails to be either good or zany, The Retirement Plan is not worth your time.