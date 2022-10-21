The Triangle of Sadness is written and directed by Ruben Östlund, the director of the Academy Award-nominated The Square (2017) and Force Majeure (2014), the superior basis for the American remake, Downhill (2020). The Square is a biting satire of the upper-class art world, and Force Majeure explores fragile masculinity and gender norms; The Triangle of Sadness is a perfect combination of both, a distillation of everything Östlund has been exploring in his previous work.

Divided into three sections, the story begins with Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), a young couple who work as successful models. Pillorying the high-end fashion world occupies many of the broader scenes in the first section, and the depth, or deliberate lack thereof, of the characters’ relationship also gets a fair amount of attention before the plot shifts to an expensive luxury cruise. The yacht is filled with colorful characters from the upper 0.0001% and an ever-oppressed crew, who are subjected to increasingly intrusive demands by the rich occupants. In the third section, a supporting performance by Dolly De Leon as a withering lower class character shines as the plot twists in unexpected directions, but primarily The Triangle of Sadness is a character study wrapped in a sociological exposé.

Rich people are shown to be out of touch, demanding, ideologically hypocritical, foolish, and ultimately, vulnerable in their gross boorishness. Rich men bare most of The Triangle of Sadness’s satirical barbs, but a brilliantly shocking scene with an elderly couple who’ve profited from weapons’ sales is gender-blind in its condemnation. All of these gags (literally at one point) work brilliantly and shockingly.

The Triangle of Sadness isn’t subtle, but it’s complex. Its nuances award attention to detail, and its characters come alive due to the excellent cast and sharp, witty script. Since Parasite (2019), we have not seen a film so critical and pointed in its class criticisms and depiction of income inequality, but what makes Östlund’s films different is how accessible and funny they are. It’s hard to tell from the title, but The Triangle of Sadness is laugh-out-loud hilarious and one of the more perceptive movies of the year.