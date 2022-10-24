George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in Ticket to Paradise, directed by Ol Parker. Co-starring Kaitlyn Dever, Clooney and Roberts play a bickering couple who attend their daughter’s rather hasty wedding in Bali, and thinking their daughter is throwing away a promising future, the estranged parents team up to try to break up the nuptials.

From its very formation, Ticket to Paradise is a throwback to the times when two charismatic leads could grant box office success to a humdrum plot in a cliched formula (see Matthew McConaughey’s career during the 2000s). These days Ticket to Paradise would normally wind up somewhere on Netflix’s fourth row of options, not in a theater.

If you like Clooney and Roberts, you might find something to enjoy about their performances, but there are no surprises in this plot. The humor, such as it is, comes from slapstick bits that aren’t that clever. The whole affair feels like a vacation movie – some A-list actors wanted to go to Bali on the studio’s dime, and despite some brilliant cinematography of the breath-taking landscapes and sunsets, Ticket to Paradise is the unfortunate result.

Ticket to Paradise is a tired formula with charming actors. The only surprise is how by-the-book it is.