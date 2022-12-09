Violent Night is directed by Tommy Wirkola and stars David Harbour as an old, disgruntled, grizzled Santa Claus who must fend off a team of military-trained home invaders, seeking to steal a wealthy family’s fortune and ruin a young girl’s Christmas.

Violent Night is fun but only for adults. The Santa as John Wick premise is clever and works in part because the action sequences are well-choreographed, often in one shot rather than cut to ribbons as in too many modern action scenes. The violence is brutal and occasionally creative, such as a sequence when Santa uses Christmas ornaments as weapons and Home Alone-style booby traps inflict maximum pain.

However, the film spins its wheels in the second act as it tries to build up a darker origin story for Santa Claus. But I don’t think this works. If you bought a ticket to Violent Night, you’ve already accepted the idea that Santa can use a sledgehammer as a weapon and that this Santa has seen some stuff. It’s as though writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller spent too much time responding to the studio note, “But why can Santa kill so well?” rather than allowing the audience to just go with the fact that this Santa can.

The acting by co-stars John Leguizamo and Alex Hassell is serviceable, but the real joy of Violent Night is the premise, and if you have ever wanted to see what Santa can do with a sharpened candy cane, then this is the film for you.