White Noise is the new Netflix film directed by Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)and starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle. Based on the popular post-modernist book of the same name by Don DeLillo, White Noise centers on a professor of “Hitler studies” at a liberal arts college who is suspicious of his wife after their children report that she’s taking mysterious pills. About thirty minutes into the film – too late for it to be an inciting incident – there is an “airborne toxic event” that causes the whole community to flee from their quiet college town.

The best way to like this movie is to like the book. As with Where the Crawdads Sing, the film serves more as a companion piece to the novel than a stand-alone story, and the people who like and understand what White Noise has to offer are the ones who are already on board with what the art is trying to do.

As a film alone, White Noise does not work. The tonal inconsistency is over-bearing, as sometimes Baumbach is cartoonishly satirizing these characters right before the audience is meant to take their universal human fears seriously. Driver’s performance in the classroom scenes is deliciously deranged, but in the family scenes, he seems to be playing an entirely different character.

The conflicts are resolved without the characters’ actual involvement. Part of White Noise’s point is that so much of our lives are determined by factors outside our control, but in the ways this point is manifest, the film doesn’t have any dramatic heft. While it would be in spoiler territory to reveal how each of the film’s conflicts resolves, no resolution works in a profound or poetic way

White Noise received an extensive awards campaign in the lead-up to the Critics Choice Awards nominations, but it only got one nomination for best song, “new body rhumba” by LCD Soundsystem. This song and the score by Danny Elfman are indeed good, though it must be said that Elfman’s score feels like it is for a completely different film, one that is funnier and more upbeat.

Post-modern books adapted to films have a long but checkered history: both Fight Club and Breakfast of Champions are post-modern novels that spawned film adaptations, and the difference in quality is immense. Partially because what works in print and what works in the visual medium of film are vastly different, White Noise falls to the lower end of the list. It is a film that is not as clever or as deep as it thinks it is.