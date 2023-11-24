Wish is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Chris Buck and features the voice talents of Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, and Alan Tudyk. The story is set in a kingdom ruled by a sorcerer (Pine) who keeps all his citizens’ wishes, which are animated as little glowing balls. But when Asha (DeBose) interviews for the position of sorcerer’s assistant, she discovers that he is hoarding the wishes and does not intend to grant everybody’s wish. Asha resolves to return the wishes to the citizenry by wishing upon a star.

That sounds like a lot of plot to get through, and it is, but the script streamlines the explanations rather well with a ton of repeated expository dialogue. The film’s pace is breakneck, which is both a benefit and a drawback. Wish is a lean, quick story that touches all of the cliché Disney bases like it’s trying for an inside-the-park home run, but what is sacrificed is any deep character development. There are too many characters and not enough deep interaction.

Whereas Encanto (2021), a Disney film with similar themes of family and self-acceptance, introduced characters like Bruno and Luisa and then revealed the characters’ new depths as the plot unfolded, Wish’s supporting characters are stagnant. Even Asha lacks depth or a round arc; she meets the villain in the first fifteen minutes, believes the villain’s actions are wrong, and sets a plan to undo his villainy, but what creative possibilities exist if the film delays Asha’s conviction?

DeBose does the best she can with Asha’s voice acting, and the songs are lovely melodies, even if they fail to reach the same heights as Frozen’s “Let It Go” or Moana’s (2016) “How Far I’ll Go.” And Disney’s animation department can always create beautiful landscapes and vibrant character animations. There is enough in Wish to satisfy its target audience, but the film does rise to heights of the studio’s best animated features.

It is Disney 100, Disney’s 100th anniversary, and Wish has more than a few cameos and nods to past hits, some more blatant than others. While Wish is serviceable and has its virtues, the cameos serve as a reminder of the studio’s past, not what Wish is or could have been.