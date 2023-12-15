Wonka is directed by Paul King and stars Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, and Olivia Colman. Totally ignoring the Johnny Depp take on the character in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Wonka is a prequel to the Gene Wilder-starring Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971). The plot begins with Willy Wonka’s arrival, and when he attempts to set up his chocolate factory, he must face off against an evil chocolate cartel.

The film has already topped the international box office charts on the strength of its overseas receipts, and there is some indication that it will have similar success domestically. And the domestic box office needs a win, especially after the third worst weekend of the year. Thus, it gives me no pleasure to report that Wonka is a cloying and poorly constructed travesty. It is not the worst film of the year (Fool’s Paradise), but it is my least favorite.

First, there is absolutely no character arc. Wonka starts as a friendly chocolatier who wants to open a chocolate shop, and he ends the movie as a friendly chocolatier *spoiler alert* with a chocolate shop. Not only in the plot is there no real change, the character remains unaffected by the film’s events. What made the Gene Wilder character so fascinating was the darkness in Willy Wonka. Internet comedians have made hay with re-editing Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory as a horror film about a serial killer inviting a bunch of children into his chocolate factory to dispatch them one by one. If the end of this film could have shed light on how such an affable man grew a sinister streak, it might have some value.

Wonka is also a musical, which is something that people probably couldn’t tell from the trailers. Unfortunately, it’s good that they are hiding that it’s a new musical because Timothée Chalamet can’t sing well. He’s got a range he works within, but it’s a muted voice. It’s like he’s singing in a mask underwater. There’s no power behind his voice.

Any charm that Wonka has is stolen valor from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Anytime this movie wants the audience to feel something, the first few notes of “Pure Imagination” play. Aside from the delightful performance by Calah Lane, Wonka is unable to muster any charm on its own.

Part of the reason is that most of it is fake. The sets in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory were weird and goofy and other-worldly. Even the chocolate river, which to be honest does not look like chocolate, somehow became part of the film’s charm. In Wonka, everything is CGI. At one point, Wonka builds a Rube Goldberg machine powered by a dog, and it looks as fake and terrible as any of the worst CGI you’ve ever seen. Even the dog is CGI.

And we haven’t even arrived at the most offensive part. Keegan-Michael Key plays a corrupt cop who gets paid in chocolate, and over the course of the film, his arc – to the extent that Wonka believes characters should have arcs – is that he gains a bunch of weight because of the chocolate payoff. This is the textbook definition of fat shaming: punishing somebody for his moral failings with fatness. By the time Key shows up in a fat suit, I had hoped that everyone who decried The Whale’s (2022) depiction of obesity was already preparing their think-pieces on Wonka.

The failures of Wonka are many, and the well of disappointment it produced is bottomless. Because it does have some brief moments of light-hearted fun, it’s not the worst film of the year, but it is my least favorite.