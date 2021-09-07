More than just sweets at 2nd Street Treats

Joe visits 2nd Street Treats in downtown Henderson. While they’re mainly known for their frozen yogurt, they also have sandwiches. Joe tries their Cubano sandwich which comes with ham, carnitas, pickles and mustard. It’s actually cooked at Tacoholics then brought to 2nd Street Treats where it’s recooked with a panini press.

Next up is the turkey melt. It comes with, turkey, bacon, pepperjack, avocado, lettuce and chipotle ranch dressing.

An of course Joe had to try their froyo. They have 12 flavors and about 26 toppings including strawberries, pretzels, mint, marshmallows and sprinkles.