Algonquins is taking the stromboli up a notch

Joe is at Algonquin’s in Henderson this week, trying out three rounds of delicious dishes. In round one, he starts light with their ‘big mac salad.’ It’s made with a hamburger patty, with lettuce, onions, tomato, pickles and Thousand Island dressing. Then he tries their grilled chicken salad. All their salads are made from their pizza ingredients. Then Joe tries an assortment of their wings.

For round two, Joe tries their famous Stromboli pizza. He also tries their supreme pizza which comes with sausage, beef, pepperoni, ham, bacon, mushroom, onions, green peppers, banana peppers and black olives.

And for round three Joe tries six more dishes: butterfly shrimp dipped in hot mild sauce, and also dipper in firecracker sauce, chicken fried chicken sandwich with okra, grilled chicken sandwich with bacon and mozzarella, a double bacon cheeseburger with fried green beans, and their giant tenderloin.