Bar Louie: From Chicago roots to Owensboro

For fun and great food, Bar Louie in Owensboro has it all. But Joe is more interested in the former. For an appetizer, he tries their chicken nachos: grilled chicken on top of corn chips with some queso sauce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and radishes.

Next up, the California chicken club sandwich with their loaded tots. The sandwich has eared chicken, pickled onions, arugula, and giardiniera aioli (pickled peppers and vegetable combination). The loaded tots, which you can get with just about anything, has queso, bacon, green onions and jalapenos.

For a more health conscious meal, Joe tries their salmon entrée, paired with ancient grains, and has red and brown rice with kale and seasonings, topped with blackened fish, with radishes and a charred lemon.

Bar Louie is located at 234 Frederica St. in Owensboro. They also have a location on Evansville’s east side. The Owensboro location is open Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday until midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.