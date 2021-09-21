Helping the community by purchasing some Boy Scouts popcorn

Boy Scout popcorn is back in the Tri-State starting this weekend and there are plenty of flavors to choose from. Joe just has to try some. He starts with the caramel popcorn. They have ready-to-eat popcorn as well as popcorn you can pop in the microwave.

They have ready-to-eat popcorn as well as popcorn you can pop in the microwave. Did you know 73-percent of the retail price of the popcorn goes back to local boy scouts?

One of their newest flavors is salted caramel. They also have traditional caramel corn with nuts and white cheddar.