There’s other fish in the sea… and you can find them at Catfish Willy’s

There’s not many seafood restaurants in the Tri-State, so Joe was excited to try Catfish Willy’s in Evansville. He starts with the drink. The first one is a virgin strawberry mango margarita, topped off with vanilla syrup and served in a pineapple. It’s only available during the summer. The other drink Joe tries is their strawberry tea. But Joe needed some food to go with the drinks, so he tried their boardwalk crab fries. It’s French fries with fresh crab meat, queso cheese, Chesapeake seasoning, topped off with chives and parsley.

Next up Joe tries their boiled shrimp with their most popular sauce, “sha-bang” seasoning. It’s like garlic butter, lemon pepper, cajun, sweet and smoky all in one sauce.

Then Joe tries one of their newer items, a quarter pound lobster roll with special seasoning. It is served with chips and a pickle. Then he tried their fiddlers. If you don’t know what a fiddler is, it’s a filet with bone in.

Catfish Willy’s is located at 5720 E Virginia Street in Evansville. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.