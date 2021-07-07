Chicken Salad Chicks brings their 14 types of chicken salad to Evansville

Chicken Salad Chick has expanded to Evansville. They just opened their Evansville location on Burkhardt in May 2021. A new location means a new restaurant to try, and since Joe likes spicy food, he tried two of their spiciest dishes: Jazzy Julie, chicken salad with cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes, and Kickin’ Kay Lynn, a combination of buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, & Sriracha. He also tries their potato soup, which is topped with cheddar cheese and crispy bacon.

And of course, they have more than just chicken salad. So Joe tries their turkey pesto, oven roasted turkey breast, provolone, fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, & pesto mayonnaise. And for a side dish: pasta salad, which is Tri-color rotini pasta in an Italian-based dressing with feta & parmesan cheeses, black olives, & artichoke hearts.

They also have a mini croissant platter that is perfect for catering. You can pick three different flavors. They also offer executive box lunches.